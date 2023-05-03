Three-year-old boy drowns in temple tank in Tiruvallur district

May 03, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - TIRUVALLUR

A three-year-old boy accidentally drowned in a temple tank near Tiruttani, in Tiruvallur district, on Tuesday, while his mother was involved in house work.

A police officer from the Tiruttani police station said a couple, Sakthivel and Sumathi residing in Bonda Ramalingam Street, had gone with their son, Monish Kumar aged three, to a relative’s house located near the Dharmaraja temple.

The boy’s mother was involved in household work, and let the child play in the verandah of the house. However, the child strayed out, and accidentally fell into the tank, located opposite the house, and drowned. After a little while, when she could not find her son, Sumathi and her relatives begin searching for him and found his body in the temple tank.

The family informed the Tiruttani police, who retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

