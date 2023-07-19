Three persons killed in separate accidents at Pallikonda and Vaniyambadi

July 19, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - VELLORE

Three persons, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed in two accidents at Pallikonda near Vellore and Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur on Tuesday.

The police said a sports utility vehicle hit S. Rangasamy, 55, a school bus driver of Anaicut near Pallikonda, while he was on his morning walk on Anaicut-Kannigapuram Main Road at Anaicut. The vehicle then hit R. Veeramudhan, 13, who was walking to the brick kiln of his father. Both pedestrians died on the spot.

The SUV was driven by J. Kumaravel, 39, who was returning to Pallikonda town with his family after offering worship at the Angala Parameswari temple at Melmalayanur in Villupuram district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three occupants of the car suffered mild injuries. The incident occurred around 6.30 a.m. The police shifted the bodies to the Government Medical College in Vellore. The Pallikonda police have filed a case. Kumaravel was arrested and lodged at Vellore Central Prison.

Around 2.45 p.m., a 50-year-old lorry driver was killed in an accident on the bridge of the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at Perumalpettai near Vaniyambadi. His lorry hit a mini-lorry, which was carrying blue metal from Vaniyambadi to Ambur, from behind. The police said the mini-lorry suddenly drove onto the highway from the service lane, causing the accident. Its driver fled the spot.

The police sent the body to the Government Medical College at Tirupattur. A case has been filed by the Vaniyambadi Town police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.