Three men acquitted in 1995 Chintadripet bomb blast case

Deadly blast: On April 14, 1995, a bomb exploded at the Hindu Munnani State headquarters at Chintadripet.

15 December 2021 01:22 IST

Of the five accused for the crime, one has died while another is still at large

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Bomb Blast Cases in Poonamallee on Tuesday acquitted three persons accused of detonating a bomb at the Hindu Munnani State headquarters in 1995.

On April 14, 1995 at 4 p.m, a bomb exploded on the premises of the Hindu Munnani State headquarters located on Ayyamudali Street, Chintadripet.

‘Bible’ Shanmugam, who was a receptionist in the building, died, and the person who planted the bomb, also died due to blast injuries.

Further, three passers-by — S. Balamurugan, A. Thiagarajan, and Ravikumar — were grievously injured in the blast. A case was registered at the Chintadripet police station and was taken up for investigation by the Crime Branch CID Metro Wing.

Kaja Nizamudeen, Zakir Hussain, Raja Hussain, Abubacker Siddiq alias A.M.A. Siddiq and Mustafa Rasadique were charged with criminal conspiracy and murder. Since Mustafa Rasadique died, the charge against him was abated. Abubacker Siddiq was still at large, and the case against him was split.

Kaja Nizamudeen, Zakir Hussain and Raja Hussain were tried for their offences. At the conclusion of trial, the court acquitted the trio of all the charges.