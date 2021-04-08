Three killed, 37 injured as bus and lorry collide near Chidambaram

CUDDALORE

08 April 2021

While the SETC bus was heading to Chennai from Vedaranyam, the lorry was proceeding to Chidambaram from Cuddalore.

Three persons were killed on the spot and 37 injured in a head-on collision between a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus and a fish-laden lorry at Periyapattu near Chidambaram in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Sivakumar, 42, and passengers A. Anbarasan and R. Vairavan of Nagapattinam district.

Police said the accident took place around 3.00 a.m. There was no proper lighting and the two vehicles collided while negotiating a dangerous curve at Periyapattu. The bus overturned in the impact of the accident.

Lorry driver R. Ayappan, 51 of Neyveli, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the Cuddalore Government Hospital.

The injured have been admitted to the Cuddalore and Chidambaram General Hospitals. A case has been registered.