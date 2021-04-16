Three held for misappropriation of health insurance claim payments under CM Comprehensive Health Insurance

CHENNAI

16 April 2021 15:33 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested three persons including two staff of a private insurance firm who were allegedly involved in siphoning of health insurance claim payments due to government hospitals under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

According to police, a complaint was received from Medi Assist Insurance Private Limited alleging the insurance claims processed for payments at their office, were diverted to the personal and third party bank accounts held by two of their staff named Gunasekaran and Saravana Kumar. The complaint was taken by CCB for investigation.

During investigation, a fake bank account used for diverting the insurance payments was analysed and found the account in the name of CM Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme that was opened with forged documents and seal and signature from Indian Bank, Tiruvallur. Further Investigation revealed that one Kamalhaasan was a key member and actively involved with the other two accused persons in siphoning the health insurance amounts settled to government hospitals to the tune of around ₹ 1.70 crore.

A special team of police arrested the accused Gunasekaran, Saravanan and Kamalhassan were arrested and also seized ₹ 8 lakhs, 13 sovereigns of gold, and a high end car from them.