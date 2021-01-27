Three drown in pond near Panruti

27 January 2021 06:54 IST

Three girls drowned in a pond at Pudhur Sitheri, near Panruti in the district, on Tuesday. The victims were identified as L. Nandhini, 18, and her sister Vinodhini, 16, and B. Bhuvaneshwari, 19, of Pudhur Sitheri.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1 p.m. when the three girls went to witness the culmination of the 11-day ‘Kanni’ festival held in the village. While the villagers returned after the festivities, the trio entered the pond.

Police said the pond had become deep after it was desilted recently. As they didn’t know swimming, they drowned.

Advertising

Advertising

On information, police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination to the Panruti General Hospital. A case has been registered.