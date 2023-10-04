ADVERTISEMENT

Thirumavalavan slams Governor Ravi’s comments that he will conduct sacred thread ceremony for ‘Paraiyars’

October 04, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Governor had said he would conduct sacred thread ceremony for 100 persons belonging to Paraiyar community

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan speaking at a function. File

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Wednesday slammed the comments made by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi that he would conduct sacred thread ceremony for 100 persons belonging to Paraiyar community (Scheduled Caste) in Aadnur, birth place of Saivite saint Nandanar.

In a statement on social media, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that Governor Ravi was denigrating the working classes in the name of enhancing their life.

“This is sanathanam (Dharma). Is he trying to say that those who don’t wear the sacred thread are despicable? Will the Governor make these Adi Dravidars who wear it as priests in the temples?” he asked.

Mr. Thirumavalavan urged Mr. Ravi to remove the wall that was built in the Chidambaram Natarajar temple because Nandanar worshipped in the temple centuries ago and appealed for the rejection of Periya Puranam texts.

