Third edition of the Sundram Fasteners Lecture Series held

February 17, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Banyan and Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health (BALM) organised the third edition of the Sundram Fasteners Lecture Series at the Madras School of Social Work, Chennai, on February 16.

David Mosse, professor from SOAS University of London, spoke on “Open Dialogue as a Response to Suicidal Distress and Crisis Interventions, especially among Vulnerable and Marginalised People,” according to a press release. Mr. Mosse spoke on cases from clients in the U.K. and the importance of accessing and including social networks into the practice.

He stressed on the need to practice dialogue between the individuals present, with vulnerability, empathy and care, among all the care providers present, the client and their social support systems, the release said.

Suicide was fundamentally a social and public health issue and public health intervention at a population level had been effective in reducing suicide, the release said. At the end of the lecture, there were discussions and questions about feasibility, the type of resources which are essential and the need for reflection around the stance of prevention present in healthcare systems in the country.

Those who wish to become an open dialogue practitioner may contact the Sundram Fasteners School of Open Dialogue at admin@balm.in.

ADVERTISEMENT