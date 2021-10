THENI

27 October 2021 21:30 IST

Theni Fast Track Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman in Bodi taluk due to previous enmity in 2015. Additional District Judge Shanti Chezhian on Wednesday sentenced the man, Mariappan, to life imprisonment for the murder of Meenakshi. Bodi taluk police had registered the murder case.

Advertising

Advertising