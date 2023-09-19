ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Group wins at WAN-IFRA’s Best in Print Asia Awards 2023

September 19, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Group won the award under the category of newspapers with a circulation of more than 100,000 copies

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Group’s production and prepress team receiving the award in Kochi. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Hindu Group’s Chennai plant won silver at the Best in Print Asia Awards organised by WAN-IFRA’s at their Indian Printers Summit in Kochi recently.

The awards were presented in two categories - newspapers with a circulation of less than 100,000 copies and newspapers with a circulation of more than 100,000 copies. The Hindu Group won the award under the latter.

P. Mohanraj, general manager-printing, said, “We, at The Hindu Group, strive for excellence and this recognition is a proud moment for our production team, prepress and editorial team. We are honoured to serve our readers with the best quality and will remain committed to delivering excellence every day.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US