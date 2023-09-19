The Hindu Group wins at WAN-IFRA’s Best in Print Asia Awards 2023

September 19, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Group’s Chennai plant won silver at the Best in Print Asia Awards organised by WAN-IFRA’s at their Indian Printers Summit in Kochi recently.

The awards were presented in two categories - newspapers with a circulation of less than 100,000 copies and newspapers with a circulation of more than 100,000 copies. The Hindu Group won the award under the latter.

P. Mohanraj, general manager-printing, said, “We, at The Hindu Group, strive for excellence and this recognition is a proud moment for our production team, prepress and editorial team. We are honoured to serve our readers with the best quality and will remain committed to delivering excellence every day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.