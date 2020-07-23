Telecast of lessons for government school students from August 1: T.N. Minister

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan

ERODE

23 July 2020 17:28 IST

14 TV channels to broadcast the programme, says Sengottaiyan

Broadcast of lessons for government school students through 14 television channels will commence on August 1, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan told media persons at Nambiyur, Gobichettipalayam,on Thursday.

The Minister, who laid the foundation for projects worth ₹2 crore, said steps were taken to commence classes through television channels.

He said that an 18-member committee, set up to look into reducing the syllabus, had submitted its report and the department was studying the recommendations.

The Minister said that Plus Two students could apply online for revaluation of their answer scripts and this applied to students in containment areas also. He said that 52 lakh laptops were distributed to students free of cost, which was a first of its kind in the country.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said the Athikadavu – Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme works were progressing well and would be completed on time. “Upon completion, the scheme would help recharge water bodies,” he said.