Tasmac Pongal sales cross ₹500 crore in TN, Madurai region sees highest sales

CHENNAI

15 January 2022 14:44 IST

This year’s liquor sales of ₹520.13 crore beat last year’s figure at this time of ₹417.18 crore

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited, popularly known as Tasmac, sold liquor worth ₹520.13 crore during this Pongal festival season, an increase of 24.67% when compared to last year’s sales.

On January 13, the total collection was ₹203.05 crore and on the day of Pongal it was ₹317.08 crore. Last year, during the same period, the cash cow of the Tamil Nadu government saw its sales touch ₹417.18 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

Data provided by sources in Tasmac shows that this festive season, Madurai region saw the maximum sales at ₹111.47 crore followed by Tiruchi zone at ₹107.10 crore. The Salem area clocked sales of ₹104.54 crore while the Coimbatore belt sold liquor worth ₹98.61 crore. This year, sales in the Chennai region stood at the bottom with sales of ₹98.41 crore.

A source at Tasmac, said that the long weekend helped sales zoom up. He added, “Even the day before Bhogi (January 12) sales were good and stood at ₹155.06 crore.”

Tasmac sells liquor worth ₹130 crore to ₹140 crore per day in Tamil Nadu through its over 5,300. shops.