Tangedco to complete maintenance of thermal stations before Pongal

06 January 2022 11:32 IST

Overhauling work of the plants began in August last year

The power managers of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) are planning to complete the annual maintenance of the 15 thermal power plants having a capacity of 4,320 mega watt (MW) by January 15. The electricity department which had taken the annual overhauling of the thermal plants, including the big ones, in August would be ready to operate them to full capacity during the summer months to avoid any power disruptions.

A senior official of the generation wing of Tangedco said the 15 thermal plants including those in North Chennai, Mettur and Thoothukudi, were taken up for maintenance activity . The work of overhauling has been progressing well and they proposed to complete the work before the Pongal festival.The official said as wind energy generation is expected to begin only in May, the thermal plants of the State, along with the Central generating thermal stations, would help in keeping the State powered. Right from February the demand would be increasing during peak hours and the thermal plants of nearly 11,000 MW would be required to meet the peak demands in March and April.

The senior electricity official said the NCTPS plants were being overhauled. The annual maintenance of the NCTPS Stage 1 plant was executed at a cost of Rs. 16.29 crore by signing an Memorandum of Understanding .