February 28, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Several genuine demands of the Tamils that had remained only dreams for decades under the United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA) rule at the Centre, have started to becoming a reality over the past 10 years under the present Central government: various development projects worth thousands of crores have been sanctioned in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Addressing a meeting held at the VOC (V.O. Chidambaranar) Port in Thoothukudi on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after laying the foundation stone for new schemes and dedicating to the nation, completed projects worth about ₹17,300 crore, Mr. Modi said Tamil Nadu was writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi as multiple development projects were being launched.

One could witness the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Developed India) in the development projects of today, Mr. Modi said, emphasising that even though the projects might be executed in Thoothukudi, they would give momentum to development in multiple places across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Role of T.N. in ‘Viksit Bharat’

The Prime Minister reiterated the journey of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the role of Tamil Nadu in it. He recalled his visit to the State a few years ago, when he had flagged off many projects for the expansion of the VOC Port’s cargo-handling capacity, and also recalled his promise of making it into a major hub of shipping. “That guarantee is being fulfilled today,” he said.

Talking about the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at the VOC Port, Mr. Modi said the project would have an investment of over ₹7,000 crore. Projects worth ₹900 crore have been dedicated on Wednesday, and projects worth ₹2,500 have been initiated at 13 ports, he pointed out. These projects would benefit Tamil Nadu and would create avenues of employment in the State, he said.

“This is not politics… This is development ideology. The government in Tamil Nadu will not allow the publication all these projects. I have come to Tamil Nadu for the service of the land and to change its fate. The Centre will cross all these hurdles to execute development projects in Tamil Nadu,” the Prime Minister said even as the crowd chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ for a couple of minutes.

Infrastructure development

Recounting the initiatives of the Central government, Mr. Modi said that in the past 10 years, 1,300 km of rail projects have been undertaken in Tamil Nadu and over 2,000 km of railway electrification was achieved. Additionally, flyovers and underpasses have been built and the upgradation of many railway stations was also carried out.

The Prime Minister said five Vande Bharat trains were running in the State to provide world-class travel experiences. The Centre was also investing ₹1.5 lakh crore in the road infrastructure of Tamil Nadu. “The Central government’s efforts to improve connectivity are improving the ease of living”, he said.

Launch of outer harbour development

Mr. Modi launched work on the much-awaited outer harbor development project of the VOC Port, which is to be taken up on an outlay of ₹7,805 crore to handle vessels with 18 metre draughts, and laid the foundation stone for the mechanisation of the north cargo terminal 3, set up at a cost of ₹265.15 crore, and also inaugurated a 5 mld desalination plant and green hydrogen project.

Another important event held on the occasion was the laying of foundation stone for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) second spaceport coming up at Kulasekarapattinam near Tiruchendur in the district.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation, 75 lighthouses constructed across the country, as well as the railway track doubling between Vanchi Maniyaachi–Nagercoil, that has come up at a cost of ₹1,477 crore.

The first hydrogen fuel cell-powered boat with a 50-person capacity was also launched at the Kochi Port by the Prime Minister, on the occasion.

Governor of Tamil Nadu, R N Ravi, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan were present. T.N. Minister for Highways, Public Works and Minor Ports E.V. Velu and MP Kanimozhi, also shared the dais with Mr. Modi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.