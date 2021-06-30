Tamil Nadu’s new DGP, C. Sylendra Babu, takes charge

CHENNAI

30 June 2021 12:27 IST

The new DGP has instructed the police to respect human rights; says his focus will be crime prevention

C. Sylendra Babu, who took over as the Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, instructed the police to respect human rights and deal with people in a cordial manner.

After taking charge from J.K Tripathy who retired from service, Dr. Babu said his focus would be on crime prevention and maintenance of law & order.

He thanked Chief Minister M.K Stalin for giving him the opportunity to head the Tamil Nadu police. He said time-bound action would be taken on petitions received from the public.