Tamil Nadu’s class 10 State Board examinations begin with language paper

March 26, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Class 10 State Board examinations in Tamil Nadu began on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, with what many students described as an ‘easy’ language paper. Over 9 lakh students from across the State had registered to write the exam at 4,107 examination centres.

“The Tamil language paper was quite easy. We were very prepared as we had over four revision exams,” said V. Krithika, a class 10 student from Daniel Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chennai.

As many as 4,57,525 boys and 4,52,498 girls and one transgender student comprised the total 9,10,024 candidates who had registered to write the exams from a total of 12,616 schools. A total of 235 candidates from prisons will be writing the exams as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Preethi from the Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, Pulla Avenue said, “We were able to complete the paper on time and we only hope that the other papers are also as easy as this on was.”

The School Education Department has deployed 3,350 flying squad members and 48,700 invigilators across the State to monitor the students and administer the exams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.