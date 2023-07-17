Tamil Nadu tops NITI Aayog export preparedness index 2022, Gujarat skids to 4th slot

July 17, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu has been ranked the No. 1 State in Export Preparedness Index (EPI) for 2022. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka. Gujarat has been pushed to the fourth slot this time. Tamil Nadu has been in the top 5 list among Large/Coastal States’ categories in the past two years.

The objective of EPI, released by Niti Aayog in New Delhi, is to evaluate the export performance and pending potential of the Indian States and Union Territories. Additionally, the index investigates the direct and indirect factors that promote and support the export environment throughout the region.

Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B.Rajaa said: “Tamil Nadu securing the No. 1 place in Export Preparedness Index, 2022, reinforces the State’s top rank in facilitating ease of doing business. Tamil Nadu has long been an export leader in sectors such as automotive, leather and textiles, and we recently became the No. 1 exporter of electronic goods,” he noted.

According to the report, the top three exporting districts of Tamil Nadu are Kanchipuram, Chennai, and Tiruppur. Other than its top export which is engineering goods, Kanchipuram is the leading exporter of silk and its finished products. Chennai’s primary exports include petroleum products, engineering goods, and drugs and pharmaceuticals. Tiruppur stands 22nd in the country, in terms of value of exports, on the back of its textile exports which include raw material exports, cotton products and handloom products.

The report also mentioned that Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of GI products being exported.

TAMIL NADU’S SCORE CARD

Tamil Nadu’s performance across four pillars ensured that it occupied the top slot among overall rankings. Under the policy pillar where the performance is based on adoption of export-related policy ecosystem at State and district level along with the surrounding institutional framework, Tamil Nadu’s score was 97.21

Under business ecosystem that assesses the prevailing business environment with supportive infrastructure, and transport connectivity, it received a score of 88.84. For its focus on export-related infrastructure along with trade support to exporters, Tamil Nadu’s score in export ecosystem was 73.68.

Tamil Nadu also secured a score of 63.34 in export performance, an output-based indicator to measure a State’s export over the previous year. It also analyses its export concentration and footprint in global markets.

