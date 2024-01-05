Tamil Nadu to launch repowering policy for wind projects at GIM 2024

January 05, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government will unveil a ‘Tamil Nadu Repowering and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects’ at the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM), scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8.

With the roll-out of the new policy, officials hope that the State will regain the pole position in the wind energy sector, which it lost to Gujarat.

According to data from the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Gujarat had an installed wind energy capacity of 11,176.12 MW as of November 30, 2023, while Tamil Nadu’s installed wind energy capacity stood at 10,377.97 MW.

The policy provides for repowering or refurbishment of old windmills. Under the repowering project, wind energy generators replace old wind turbines with new ones. Under the refurbishment project, the generators carry out suitable modifications in the turbine components, such as gearbox, blades, generator, and controller, according to the draft policy circulated among stakeholders.

Earlier this week, officials of the State power utility held consultations with stakeholders on the Repowering and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects - 2024.

The total wind energy repowering potential of the country stands at 25,406 MW, of which Tamil Nadu has the largest share, at 7,387 MW, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Wind energy generation in Tamil Nadu commenced in 1986, with machine capacities ranging from 55 kW to 600 kW. Though these machines have completed their life cycle, they are still in operation, the draft policy says.

By replacing the old turbines, optimisation of the wind energy potential at every specific site can be explored. This will help in increasing the overall installed capacity and wind energy generation in the State, it adds.

Wind energy generators that have connectivity with the State transmission utility, and which have completed 15 years of operation, shall be eligible for repowering/refurbishment. The policy shall be valid till March 31, 2030, or till the time a new repowering policy is announced, whichever is earlier.

A project which satisfies the eligibility criteria shall be considered for repowering or refurbishment if it leads to an increase in the annual generation by at least 1.5 times the current generation of the old generators (average generation of the last 3 years).

The repowering/refurbishment of State transmission utility-linked projects would be implemented through the State nodal agency and done under intimation to Tangedco. The allowed time for repowering/refurbishment shall be one year from the date of consent. Incentives such as banking arrangement and power purchase by Tangedco would be available, subject to conditions. Exemption from payment of access charges during the repowering/refurbishment period would also be available.

