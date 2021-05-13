Tamil Nadu to float global tender for vaccines

Discussing strategy:Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a meeting of Ministers and officials in Chennai on Wednesday.

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 00:43 IST

‘Allocation made by Centre is insufficient to inoculate those in 18-44 age group’

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to float a global tender to procure COVID-19 vaccines as the allocation from the Central government is insufficient to inoculate those in the 18-44 age group.

The State government will also take steps to set up oxygen production units as the allocation of medical oxygen made by the Centre to Tamil Nadu is not sufficient.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin issued orders in this regard after chairing a meeting of Ministers and officials, where the need for procuring vaccines to launch vaccination camps for those in the 18-44 age group was discussed. “This government will take all steps to float a global tender to procure vaccines for the vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group in time,” an official release said.

Though the allocation of medical oxygen to Tamil Nadu was increased from 280 MT to 419 MT, it was still not sufficient, and there was a need to set up oxygen production units across the State, it added.

[The Centre has since informed the Madras High Court that the allocation has been increased to 519 MT].

The government would also take steps to bring oxygen from other States on trains, and would ensure smooth distribution of oxygen to hospitals. An order to this effect was issued by Mr. Stalin, the release said.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian, Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Finance Secretary S. Krishnan, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and senior officials took part in the meeting.