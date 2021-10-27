Tamil Nadu reports 1,090 fresh infections

CHENNAI

27 October 2021 00:01 IST

Active cases stand at 12,540 with the discharge of 1,326 persons; 15 die; 1,45,969 vaccinated

With 1,090 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the number of patients under treatment rose to 12,540 and the total number of cases went up to 26,97,418.

Among those who tested positive was a passenger from the United Arab Emirates.

Chennai tops table

Chennai reported the highest number of fresh cases, 141, followed by Coimbatore, 128; Chengalpattu, 93; Tiruppur, 75; Erode, 67; Salem, 59; and Thanjavur, 52, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

In Chengalpattu, the number of persons under treatment dropped to 993 after the discharge of 109 persons. With 1,326 persons discharged all over the State, the number of recovered patients went up to 26,48,830.

The State reported 15 deaths — five at private hospitals and 10 at government hospitals. Nagapattinam recorded the maximum number of deaths, four, followed by Thanjavur with three. One death each was reported in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Karur, Madurai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur and Villupuram. So far, 36,048 persons have died of the infection.

Among them was a 39-year-old man from Coimbatore. He was admitted on October 18 to Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital after testing positive two days earlier. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on October 24. An 80-year-old woman from Karur with type 2 diabetes and systemic hypertension tested positive, and was admitted to the Mahathma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on October 17.

She died of COVID-19 pneumonia on October 24.

At 2,754 sessions, 1,45,969 persons were vaccinated. Among them were 40 healthcare workers; 369 frontline workers; 87,679 persons aged 18-44; 42,534 aged 45-59; and 15,347 senior citizens. So far, 5,43,79,414 persons have been inoculated.