Tamil Nadu records 744 fresh cases

CHENNAI

25 November 2021 01:31 IST

Single-digit active cases in Tenkasi, Theni; 23 districts log fewer than 10 cases each

Tamil Nadu recorded 744 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. While there were no new cases of COVID-19 in Theni, 23 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. Tenkasi and Theni had single-digit active cases.

There was a small rise in the daily cases in some of the districts. Coimbatore reported 117 cases, while there were 115 cases in Chennai.

There were 81 cases in Erode and 62 in Tiruppur. Namakkal and Salem recorded 47 and 38 cases respectively.

Among the 23 districts that had fewer than 10 cases each were Pudukottai, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi that recorded a single case each.

With this, the State’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 27,22,506.

As the active caseload dropped to 8,484 in the State, a total of 20 of the 38 districts had fewer than 100 active cases.

Theni had the least number of patients under treatment at eight followed by Tenkasi with nine active cases.

Chennai had the most number of active cases at 1,267, followed by Coimbatore with 1,259 cases.

There were 14 deaths — five in private hospitals and nine in government hospitals, taking the toll to 36,415.

No deaths in 32 districts

There were nil COVID-19 deaths in 32 districts.

Coimbatore recorded six deaths, while there were two deaths each in Chennai, Mayiladuthurai and Salem. As many as 782 persons were discharged after treatment in the State. This took the total recoveries so far to 26,77,607.

A total of 1,01,624 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the State to 5,36,62,064.

As per Tuesday’s data, the State’s overall positivity rate stood at 0.7%.

Of this, Tiruppur accounted for the highest positivity rate at 1.4%.

Vaccination

Another 2,88,073 persons were inoculated in the State on Wednesday, taking the overall coverage by government vaccination centres to 6,47,43,917. Among those vaccinated were 1,66,926 persons aged 18 to 44 years and 80,450 persons aged 45 to 59 years.