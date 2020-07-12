Tamil Nadu records 3,965 fresh cases, 69 fatalities

CHENNAI

12 July 2020 00:31 IST

Chennai reports 1,185 cases, down from 1,200-odd infections in past few days

Of the 3,965 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, Chennai accounted for 1,185 infections, after reporting 1,200-odd cases for four days in a row. Thirty-six other districts also reported cases, accounting for 70% of the fresh infections in the State.

In total, 1,34,226* persons have tested positive in the State since March 7. Of them, 46,410 persons are undergoing treatment. Another 3,591 persons were discharged and 69 persons died, taking the total number of persons discharged to 85,915 and the toll to 1,898. In Chennai alone, 1,791 persons were discharged after treatment. This left the number of active cases at 17,989.

The city’s neighbouring districts continued to witness a surge in cases. Tiruvallur’s daily count increased to 346, while Chengalpattu recorded 237 cases and Kancheepuram 119. A total of 135 persons tested positive in Vellore and 102 persons in Kallakurichi.

Advertising

Advertising

Southern region

In the southern region, Madurai topped the table with 276 new cases, followed by Thoothukudi with 174. There were 131 cases in Kanyakumari and 119 in Theni. A total of 94 persons tested positive in Virudhunagar, while Ramanathapuram had 81 cases and Tirunelveli 78 cases. Cases continued to rise in Tiruchi and Salem too. Another 127 persons tested positive in Tiruchi, while 132 persons were infected in Salem.

A total of 58 returnees, including 16 from Saudi Arabia, tested positive in the State. The overall case counts in the districts were: Chennai - 76,158, Chengalpattu - 7,872, Tiruvallur - 6,421, Madurai - 5,757, and Kancheepuram - 3,218. The districts of Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi and Vellore had over 2,000 cases each, while 12 other districts had over 1,000 cases each.

A total of 51 persons died in government hospitals and 18 in private hospitals. The death of two persons at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital on July 4 was reported in Saturday’s bulletin.

A 38-year-old man from Ranipet, who had no co-morbidities, died at the hospital owing to respiratory failure, severe acute respiratory illness and COVID-19, while a 65-year-old man with diabetes died owing to respiratory failure and severe acute respiratory illness.

Two persons in their 20s succumbed to the infection. One of them was a 24-year-old man, who had no co-morbidities and died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on July 9 owing to cardiogenic shock, complete heart block, bronchopneumonia, pancytopenia and COVID-19. With this, Chennai accounted for a total of 1,221 deaths, while Chengalpattu recorded 154 deaths, Tiruvallur 122 and Madurai 111.

A total of 37,825 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. In total, the number of samples tested so far stood at 15,66,917, while 15,00,909 individuals were tested.

Meanwhile, a private laboratory — Saveetha Medical College and Hospital, Chennai — was approved for testing. This took the total number of testing facilities in the State to 102.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection.)