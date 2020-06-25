Tamil Nadu raises 24% of its total borrowings through 30-year bonds

CHENNAI

The State has been raising money through the issue of bonds, known as State Development Loans, amid the increased expenditure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fall in revenue collections due to the lockdown

Tamil Nadu has raised ₹5,500 crore, or nearly 24% of its ₹23,000 crore total market borrowings so far this fiscal year 2020-21, through the issue of bonds with 30-year tenures, or long-term bonds. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Tamil Nadu has issued more long-term bonds compared to other States.

“Many of our lenders, especially Life Insurance Corporation of India and pension funds have an appetite for long-tenure bonds, and there aren’t many in the market. It lengthens our maturity profile and spreads out repayment,” said a senior State government official. He also pointed out that the interest rates have been particularly attractive for 30-year bonds and are lower when compared to 10-year bonds.

On June 23, Tamil Nadu had raised additional ₹500 crore than was originally planned, due to attractive interest rates. The State had originally planned to raise ₹2,000 crore through the issue of ₹1,000 crore bonds, each with a tenure of 30 years and 9 years respectively. Since the cut-off interest for the 30-year bonds was 6.7% and for 9-year bonds was 6.6%, Tamil Nadu raised an additional amount of ₹250 crore in each of this securities.

The rates have come down from April. In April, Tamil Nadu had raised ₹2,000 crore through the issue of 30-year bonds at an interest rate of 7.15%. Similarly, in the same month the State had raised ₹2,000 crore through a 9-year bond at an interest of 7.5%.