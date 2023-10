October 01, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi participated in the mass beach cleaning activity along with fishermen and students at Nainar Kuppam near Uthandi in Chengalpattu district on Sunday. The event was part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2023 campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, communication from the Raj Bhavan said.

