Tamil Nadu Government will push for release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts, says Law Minister S. Raghupathy

SALEM

03 January 2022 19:38 IST

‘SC has said that the Governor himself can take a call on recommendation’

Minister for Law and Prisons S. Raghupathy said the State Government will push for the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

After inspecting the Salem Central Prison on Monday, he told reporters that in a plea filed in the Supreme Court by S. Nalini, one of the convicts, the court had observed that not just the President but the Governor himself could take a decision on the recommendation regarding their release.

“However, there is no specific timeline for this. We are hoping that the Court will offer a good decision when the case is heard next,” Mr. Raghupathy said, adding that the State Government had already met the Governor in this regard and would continue pushing for the convicts’ release.

The Minister said prison inmates were being vaccinated against COVID-19 once in 10 days, and remand prisoners were brought to the Central Prison only after being tested for COVID-19.

At Salem, the inmates are earning between ₹6,000 and ₹13,000 through various livelihood training. He added that orders are being readied for the release of 60-70 prisoners from the Cuddalore and Vellore prisons on grounds of good conduct. Mr. Raghupathy said action would be taken if complaints were received regarding prison personnel indulging in corruption.

Law studies in schools

At the convocation ceremony of the Central Law College, Mr. Raghupathy said they had received suggestions from various quarters that a subject on law should be included in Class XII. The idea would be discussed with the School Education Minister, and it could create interest in law studies among students, he said.

The Minister said about 30,000 law graduates were registering in the Bar Council each year. The district courts and principal judicial magistrate courts had been set up in newly formed districts, he added.