Tamil Nadu government to implement Millet Mission for five years 

March 21, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Chennai

Millet festivals would be celebrated in the State to create awareness among consumers

The Hindu Bureau

Millets are being cultivated along the lower Nilgiri slopes in Kil Kotagiri. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Taking a cue from the United Nations General Assembly that had declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, Agriculture-Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tuesday proposed to implement Tamil Nadu Millet Mission for a period of five years. 

Presenting the agriculture budget for 2023-24 in the Assembly, he said millet festivals would be celebrated to create awareness among consumers and increase millet cultivation.  

The Minister said in the coming year, the mission would be implemented with financial assistance from the union and State governments at a cost of ₹82 crore. “The nutrient-rich millets grow well in drought conditions and thrive in poor soil also,” he explained. 

Mr. Panneerselvam said under the mission, a subsidy would be given for bringing millet cultivation to fallow lands and crop diversification to millets in 50,000 hectares. 

He said a hundred groups of millet producers would be formed by bringing together millet producers and training programmes would be conducted for them.  

“Subsidy would be provided to install a sprinkler irrigation system for 12,500 acres. The subsidy would be given to farmer producer groups to set up millets processing centres for selling value added millets,” the Minister said. 

To increase the production and consumption of millets, finger millet, and pearl millet would be directly procured and made available in fair-price shops. “Millet-based food will be included in government institutions and hostels of educational institutions,” he added. 

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

