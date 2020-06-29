Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 31, relaxes restrictions in most districts

CHENNAI

29 June 2020 23:53 IST

Another week of tough restrictions for Chennai; complete shut down on all Sundays

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the COVID-19 lockdown across the State by another month till July 31.

The “complete lockdown” in Chennai, and parts of the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, and Madurai city and its adjoining areas, will be in place till July 5. Thereafter, the restrictions in these areas will revert to the pre-June 19 levels.

Across the State, the “complete lockdown” on Sundays will continue, with July 5, 12, 19 and 26 set for a total shutdown. However, the government relaxed restrictions to allow resumption of business activities in most parts of the State from July 1.

Interestingly, the decision came just hours after the panel of medical and public health experts said it had not recommended an extension of the lockdown strategy. A senior official from the panel had told The Hindu: “We cannot go on with the lockdown forever. The government is not keen to go for extending lockdown beyond July 31. Of course, there would be some restrictions for large gatherings, recreation and religious gatherings.”

No buses till July 15

Intra-district bus operations by government and private operators will be suspended between July 1 and 15.

While the government exempted e-passes for private vehicles for intra-district movement, the e-pass system for inter-State and inter-district movement will continue.

In a significant easing, shops selling fish, meat and eggs can resume sales with certain conditions after obtaining permission from local bodies.

The State government also relaxed restrictions (excluding areas presently under complete lockdown) to allow functioning of IT, ITES, private companies, export units, showrooms, textile shops, restaurants, tea shops, groceries, provision stores, rental vehicles, auto rickshaws and salons from July 6 with certain conditions.

From July 1, in areas other than those under Greater Chennai City Police, (from July 6, in case of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Madurai and neighbouring areas presently under complete lockdown), a whole range of places have been allowed to be open for the general public. worship would be allowed in small temples in rural areas, small mosques and churches with certain restrictions. Industrial and export units will be allowed to operate with 100% staff as will the IT and ITES sectors.

In case of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Madurai and neighbouring areas presently under complete lockdown, the easing with come in from July 6.

Showrooms and large shops can function with 50% staff. While restaurants, provision and grocery stores and tea shops can function between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m, “TASMAC outlets and other shops can function between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.,” the government order said. Restaurants can serve customers subject to 50% of seating capacity, as also tea shops.