Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy CM flag off jallikattu at Alanganallur

Madurai

16 January 2021 12:35 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that it was the AIADMK government that ensured the jallikattu events were held, despite facing several hurdles

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam flagged off the jallikattu event at Alanganallur in Madurai on Saturday morning, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flagging off the event at around 8.30 a.m., the Chief Minister said that it was the AIADMK government that ensured that jallikattu events were held, despite facing several hurdles. He also praised all the bull owners and players who participated in the famed Alanganallur jallikattu. Jallikattu is a cultural and traditional sport of Tamil Nadu, said the Deputy Chief Minister. He reiterated that the AIADMK government was taking efforts to ensure that jallikattu events are held regularly during the Pongal seasons.

A total of 84 bulls participated in the first round of the event. Players were allowed in batches of 75 after clearing a medical check-up.

The CM and Deputy CM gave away gold coins to the winners. At least two bull tamers were injured when the CM and the Deputy CM were present at the venue to witness the event.

Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar, Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan and AIADMK MLAs were present during the inauguration.

Spectators thronged the galleries from the wee hours of Saturday. Despite repeated instructions from the organising committee members asking spectators to wear face masks, many spectators were not wearing face masks. Physical distancing norms were violated at the spectators’ galleries.

The CM, Deputy CM and the Ministers then left to Government Rajaji Hospital where the inauguration of COVID-19 vaccination took place.