March 12, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - Chennai

Nearly 8.51 lakh students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be taking the Class 12 public exams from Monday. After the last few years of uncertainty owing to the pandemic, students attended physical classes through the current academic year and are set to take up the exams which will cover the full syllabus.

Preparations across centres in Tamil Nadu are in full swing. The Directorate of Government Examinations has said that all centres have been given the necessary materials including blank answer sheets, and top sheets which need to be filled up with student particulars.

Centres have also been directed to ensure availability of drinking water, and uninterrupted electricity connection during the exams. District Collectors have been asked to form exam committees which will be carrying out surprise checks at the centres.

Many schools dedicated time at the start of the current academic year to get students brush up on key concepts from the last few years. “We spent nearly three months helping students brush up on critical concepts from their last three years of high school which would help them with their Class 12 portions. While we had to cut down on one round of revision exams for lack of time, the students took up several smaller tests over the year in each chapter to familiarise themselves with the portions,” said N.Vijayan, Correspondent, Zion Group of Schools.

Many schools extended their working hours and had at least an hour of classes extra every day to help them catch up.

One of the challenges teachers had to face was preparing students to take up the exams with the full syllabus. Patric Raymond, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation, said that many students had difficulty in writing longer exams after the pandemic, and that it needed work through the year.

“Since they have attended a full year of in-person classes, students have been slowly preparing well and have done well in their practical exams. We are predicting that there will not be too many absentees for the public exams, and want students to write without fear,” he said.

The Class 11 exams too are scheduled to start from March 14 and the Class 10 exams will begin in April.

Apart from at least two rounds of revision exams, both private and government schools have focused on motivating students and allaying their fears about the exams. Apart from the 14,417 education helpline, the School Education Department, has also set up an exam control room which will function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.