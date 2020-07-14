Tamil Nadu Chief Minister tests negative for COVID-19

CHENNAI

14 July 2020 16:00 IST

All those in the Chief Minister’s camp office also tested negative for the infection, an official release said

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has tested negative for COVID-19 during the testing that was undertaken on Monday, the State government said on Tuesday.

According to an official release, all those in the Chief Minister’s camp office also tested negative for the infection.

A total of 15,85,782 persons across the State have been tested for COVID-19 through 105 testing centres so far, the release said.