Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister tests negative for COVID-19
14 July 2020
All those in the Chief Minister’s camp office also tested negative for the infection, an official release said
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has tested negative for COVID-19 during the testing that was undertaken on Monday, the State government said on Tuesday.
According to an official release, all those in the Chief Minister’s camp office also tested negative for the infection.
A total of 15,85,782 persons across the State have been tested for COVID-19 through 105 testing centres so far, the release said.
