Tamil Nadu Chief Minister inaugurates new buildings, lays foundation stones for many others

09 June 2020 16:35 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has inaugurated many new buildings constructed for various departments and also laid the foundation stone for several others, through video conferencing, from the Secretariat.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for new buildings for the Health Department in many locations at a total cost of ₹134.93 crore. He also inaugurated new buildings constructed by the department in various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹24.21 crore.

Mr. Palaniswami also inaugurated new buildings and warehouses for the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department in various locations at a cost of ₹71.05 crore and ₹3.50 crore respectively.

A new building for Home (Transport) Department at a cost of ₹1.30 crore at Chithiraipatti in Dharmapuri district was also inaugurated. He also handed over appointment orders to new recruits for postings in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department.

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, Food Minister R. Kamaraj, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, HR & CE Minister Sevvoor S. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present during this series of events.