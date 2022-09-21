Tambaram Regional Transport Officer placed under suspension

This follows an allegation that 37 Registration Certificates have gone missing

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 00:59 IST

The Transport Department on Tuesday placed A. Mukkannan, Regional Transport Officer, Tambaram, under suspension following an allegation that 37 Registration Certificates (RC Smart Card) have gone missing in the Regional Transport Office, Tambaram.

The suspension order was issued by K. Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary. The order said an inquiry against Mr. Mukkannan is under consideration. During the period of suspension, Mr. Mukkannan, will be paid the Subsistence Allowance and Dearness Allowances as per the rules.

