Swaminathan hails repeal of legislations

Chennai

19 November 2021 23:58 IST

Eminent agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan on Friday welcomed the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the decision to repeal the three farm laws.

In a statement, Prof. Swaminathan said: “I am happy with the announcement today. I emphasise that C2+50% is the core of the reports of the National Commission on Farmers. The future of our agriculture depends on the impact we can make on three fronts: production, procurement and prices. These should be attended to concurrently.”

