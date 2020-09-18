‘Suriya will change his stance on NEET after results’

Coimbatore

18 September 2020 00:47 IST

BJP State vice-president K. Annamalai on Thursday claimed that actor Suriya, who issued a statement condemning the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), will change his stance once the results of the test are declared.

He participated in the 70th birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised here. Speaking to the mediapersons, he said that the results of NEET will be the answer for Mr. Suriya as the questions this year were largely covered by the State board textbooks. He termed the recent suicides of NEET aspirants in different parts of the State as “unfortunate” and alleged that a “false image” of the test was constructed. Mr. Annamalai condemned the DMK and other Opposition parties for allegedly politicising this issue.

On a question regarding the 142nd birth anniversary of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, Mr. Annamalai said that although Periyar was “a leader who cannot be ignored,” the BJP cannot agree with all his views. Regarding the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he said that differences within an alliance are “natural.”

