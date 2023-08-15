Surge in dry eye syndrome among children worries ophthalmologists

August 15, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The city has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of people reporting dry eye syndrome. This has been the trend in the past three years, say ophthalmologists. This could be detrimental, especially to children’s vision, they say.

A major reason is children being forced to learn online owing to COVID-19 induced restrictions and lockdown.

Ranjitha Rajagopalan, consultant, cornea and refractive surgery, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, said: “Dry eye occurs when glands do not make enough tears to keep eyes wet or when tears dry up too fast. Though the risk of dry eye increases with age, various factors, including air pollution, climate, and health conditions of individuals can be the culprit”.

It was advisable to follow the 20-20-20 rule of looking at objects 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes during prolonged digital screen use, she said.

Ophthalmologist must do a comprehensive evaluation to identify the specific cause of dry eyes and formulate an appropriate treatment plan. “During a comprehensive eye examination, an ophthalmologist can evaluate the tear film, tear production and the overall health of the eyes. Untreated, it may lead to chronic discomfort, redness and even vison problems,” she said.

“Young children come with dry eye and myopia. Although we have gone to offline classes, the assignments are sent through laptops or cell phones forcing children to visit the Internet. Apart from this, children are getting addicted to social media, watching videos on YouTube and Instagram,” said K. Thiruvengada Krishnan, chief, cornea and refractive surgery services, Aravind Eye Hospital, Chennai.

A study by the hospital in Madurai found that 20% of urban children wear spectacles as they are confined to indoor activities unlike in rural areas where children are outdoors for longer periods, he said. Parents should limit the screen time for children to 30 minutes or an hour, he suggested. Parents should not stay glued to their laptops, he said.

Dr. Krishnan said that parents should limit the child’s use of cell phones.

T.S. Surendran, paediatric ophthalmologist and vice-chairman of Sankara Nethralaya, said the hospital was treating more people with dry eyes. “It is mainly due to an ageing population and the use of computers among the younger generation,” he said. There was a segment of people who had drug allergies that result in the condition, he said.

Some of the treatments recommended include use of artificial tears, warm compresses and eyelid massages. However, lifestyle changes such as reducing screen time, “lowering the screen below the eye level to reduce lid aperture is good for tear production,” Dr. Ranjitha added.

