Sudha Shivkumar takes over as FICCI Ladies Organisation president

April 03, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai-based Sudha Shivkumar took over as the 40th president of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the oldest women-led and women-centric business chamber of Southeast Asia, at the 39th annual session.

Under her leadership, the FLO will carry out many interventions towards fostering larger contributions of women in India’s industrial and economic growth story, according to a statement.

Ms. Shivkumar said her focus would be to transform the power of women’s voices into forward thinking economic initiatives by changing perceptions and influencing policies.

She is a lawyer and investment banker by profession. At present, she is a director at her family run business focused on auto ancillaries. Ms. Shivkumar was the Chairperson of FLO Chennai Chapter in 2016-17.

FLO at present has 19 chapters across India with about 3,000 business women as its members.