Students urged to take up entrepreneurship

Commitment and dedication are very much needed in business as ‘taking the right decision will not only impact one’s personal and family life but also of the employees,’ said G.Jawahar, Managing Director, Pentagon Group of Companies, Virudhunagar.

Speaking at the Founder’s Day celebration at Sri Kaliswari Institute of Management and Technology, Sivakasi, he encouraged the students to take up entrepreneurship and spoke on qualities required to become a successful businessman.

Practise positive attitude, visualise good things and be with positive people, he said and traced his days as an employee with mediocre salary to offering employment to 3,000 people. “Take up employment for 3-5 years, learn the nuances of business and venture on your own. In business, one needs to take calculated risks and develop the habit of maintaining a To Do list and keep ticking off the finished tasks,” he said.

In the next 10-15 years, India will be on par with other developed nations and there is no point in seeking employment abroad, he said.

A.P. Selvarajan, secretary, and P.S.Valarmathy, Director, were present.

