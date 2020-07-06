Students have to pick four core subjects, says Tamil Nadu School Education Department

CHENNAI

The Department has reversed its earlier decision, giving students an option to choose either three or four core subjects, following representations from parents and teachers

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Monday, rolled back its decision to give students of class 11 (Plus 1), the option to choose either three or four core subjects from the 2020-21 academic year.

In an announcement made last year, the Department had said that students will have three core subjects and they can opt to study a fourth core subject if they wish to. The Department had released a combination of three core subjects the students could choose from. Several teachers had voiced their concerns regarding this, as some of the options available omitted important core subjects.

In a government order dated July 6, Principal Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said that the department has taken several representations from parents and teachers into consideration and has reversed its decision, to ensure that students are not put at a disadvantage if their options for higher studies are restricted in the future.

With the class 10 marksheets still under preparation, the admission process for class 11 is yet to begin in several schools. As part of the system in place till the 2019-20 academic year, students across science, commerce and humanities groups in State Board schools have had to study four core subjects in addition to language and English. When the admission process begins later this month, schools have been asked to stick to this system.