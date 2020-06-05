Stay home, Stalin tells elderly party members

CHENNAI

05 June 2020 23:43 IST

With DMK legislator J. Anbazhagan undergoing treatment at a hospital for COVID-19, party president M.K. Stalin on Friday urged elderly functionaries and those who have ailments or have undergone surgeries in the past to safeguard themselves and stay at home.

“Please don’t be careless. Save your precious life, and also keep in mind the interest of your families while serving the public at the same time,” he said in a letter to party cadre.

He said he was getting regular updates about Mr. Anbazhagan’s health from Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Institute, and party MP Jagathrakshakan.

MLA’s condition

Mr. Anbazhagan had been getting 80% oxygen through a ventilator, and due to continuous treatment, the requirement has now reduced to 45%. According to doctors, his condition has improved, the DMK leader added.

Recalling Mr. Anbazhagan’s contribution to the party, Mr. Stalin described him as a hard worker.

“In our conversations on corona[virus] relief work, I told him to take care of his health. I advised him not to strain himself. But he functioned like a soldier,” Mr. Stalin said.

He urged party cadre to look after their health, take necessary precautions amid the pandemic and eat food that boosts immunity.