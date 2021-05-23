State’s COVID-19 toll crosses 20,000, fresh infections see a small dip

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 00:01 IST

35,873 people test positive; 448 more succumb to the infection; Chennai records 5,559 new cases; 59,824 inoculated

Tamil Nadu’s toll due to COVID-19 crossed the 20,000-mark on Saturday, as 448 more people succumbed to the infection. The State recorded a small dip in fresh infections, with 35,873 people testing positive for COVID-19.

While fresh cases dipped to 5,559 in Chennai, Chengalpattu’s daily count dropped under 2,000 after nearly two weeks. The district recorded 1,954 cases. There were 3,165 cases in Coimbatore.

In eight districts, the number of people who tested positive was over 1,000 — Erode (1,758), Kancheepuram (1,017), Kanniyakumari (1,621), Madurai (1,352), Tiruvallur (1,511), Tiruppur (1,466), Tiruchi (1,351) and Virudhunagar (1,287).

Advertising

Advertising

Till date, a total of 20,046 people have died of COVID-19 in the State. In Chennai, 86 persons died due to the infection on Saturday, taking its toll to 6,298. There were 38 deaths in Chengalpattu, 32 in Coimbatore, 28 in Madurai, 25 in Ramanathapuram, 23 in Tiruppur and 20 each in Kanniyakumari and Tiruvallur.

Of the 448 deceased (169 in private hospitals and 279 in government facilities), 125 did not have co-morbidities. They included an 18-year-old from Ramanathapuram, who was admitted to the Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital at 3 a.m. on May 21. He died at 3 p.m. the same day due to COVID-19 pneumonia. He had tested positive for the infection on May 20.

Ten people in their 20s succumbed to the infection. Among them was a 24-year-old woman from Chennai with gestational hypertension. She was admitted to the Government RSRM Lying-in Hospital on April 30 and died on May 13 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

The active caseload rose to 2,84,278 in the State. Of these, 49,236 people are in Chennai, 30,104 in Coimbatore and 15,121 in Chengalpattu.

Six other districts, including Erode, have over 10,000 active cases each.

As many as 25,776 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 15,02,537. A total of 1,75,231 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the State.

A total of 11,078 beds, including 2,002 oxygen-supported ones, are vacant in COVID-19 hospitals and health centres across the State.

However, hospitals are running out of ICU beds — only 244 of the earmarked 9,737 ICU beds are vacant. Nearly 14 districts have no ICU beds, while 11 have under 10 each.

Vaccine update

Tamil Nadu received 2.3 lakh doses of Covishield on Saturday.

Another 59,824 people, including 31,669 in the 45-59 age group and 13,328 senior citizens, were vaccinated, taking the overall coverage to 72,12,359. Vaccination was held in 2,546 sessions.