State’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 25-lakh mark

CHENNAI

06 July 2021 00:44 IST

3,715 people test positive for infection, while 54 succumb to it; 28 districts log fewer than 100 cases each

Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 case tally surpassed 25 lakh on Monday.

Another 3,715 people tested positive for the infection, taking the total figure to 25,00,002.

The last one lakh cases were recorded in a span of 17 to 18 days.

Of the 38 districts, 28 logged fewer than 100 cases each. Perambalur recorded the least number of cases at 20.

The State saw 54 deaths. While there were no fatalities in 15 districts, the remaining reported fewer than 10 each. Till date, 33,059 people have succumbed to the infection.

Infections fall

Cases continued to dip slowly in a majority of the districts, while the fluctuating trend continued in some.

In Coimbatore, 436 people tested positive, followed by 330 in Erode. There were 233 cases in Salem, 218 in Thanjavur and 217 in Tiruppur. A total of 214 people tested positive for the infection in Chennai.

There were 188 cases in Chengalpattu, 157 in Tiruchi, 129 in Tiruvannamalai and 128 in Namakkal.

Of the total fatalities, seven took place in Coimbatore, and five in Chennai. Madurai and Pudukottai recorded four deaths each.

The deceased included a 24-year-old woman from Vellore, who was admitted to the Vellore Medical College and Hospital on June 30. She died on July 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

With another 4,029 people were discharged after treatment, the total figure stood at 24,32,017.

Currently, there are 34,926 active cases in the State, of which Erode accounts for 4,080 and Coimbatore 2,992. Chennai’s active cases dropped below 2,000 — 1,937 people are under treatment in the city.

In the last 24 hours, 1,55,371 samples were tested.

As of Monday, the State has 74,142 vacant beds — 40,545 oxygen-supported beds, 26,917 non-oxygen ones and 6,680 intensive care unit (ICU) beds — in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals. Of these, Chennai has 13,173 vacant beds — 8,427 oxygen-supported beds, 3,225 non-oxygen ones and 1,521 ICU beds.

The total earmarked beds in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State are: 47,082 oxygen-supported beds, 30,646 non-oxygen ones and 9,768 ICU beds.

Of the 61,988 beds in COVID-19 Care Centres, 57,628 are vacant.

A total of 1,37,482 people received COVID-19 vaccines in Tamil Nadu on Monday. With this, the total vaccination coverage of the State stands at 1,58,78,600.

Of the 1,37,482 people who got the jabs, 73,255 were in the 18-44 age group and 46,841 in the 45-59 age group. As many as 15,732 senior citizens were also vaccinated.

Inoculation was held in 1,547 sessions — Covishield in 1,334 sessions and Covaxin in 213.