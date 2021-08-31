State sees 1,523 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

CHENNAI

31 August 2021 01:30 IST

Coimbatore’s daily count falls as only 188 people test positive; three districts see over 100 infections

As many as 1,523 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Coimbatore’s daily count fell below 200, as 188 people tested positive, while Chengalpattu reported under 100 infections, at 92.

Of the 38 districts, three saw over 100 cases — apart from Coimbatore, Chennai and Erode reported 183 and 129 cases respectively.

There were 78 cases in Thanjavur, 73 in Tiruppur, 65 in Tiruchi, 63 in Tiruvallur and 54 in Salem. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 26,13,360.

Another 21 people — seven at private hospitals and 14 at government facilities — succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 34,899. No death due to COVID-19 was reported in 23 districts. There were three deaths each in Coimbatore and Erode. Chennai reported one fatality. Four of the deceased did not have co-morbidities. They included a 37-year-old man from Chennai. He was admitted to the Government Corona Hospital on August 13, and died on August 29 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

So far, Chennai has recorded 8,398 deaths, while Chengalpattu has reported 2,431 and Coimbatore 2,263.

With the discharge of 1,739 people after treatment, the total figure reached 25,61,376. As many as 17,085 people are under treatment for the infection. They include 2,042 people in Coimbatore, 1,827 people in Chennai, 1,418 in Erode and 1,114 in Chengalpattu.

In the last 24 hours, 1,50,948 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 4,21,66,911.

For the second time in a week, the State inoculated over five lakh people — 5,59,135 people got COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. This took the overall coverage at government centres to 2,99,76,593. It was on Thursday that the State’s daily coverage crossed five lakh for the first time.

The coverage at private centres from May 1 stood at 21,16,466.