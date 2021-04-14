State reports 6,984 new COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

14 April 2021 06:07 IST

18 more persons die; 49,985 patients under treatment in T.N.; Chennai records 2,482 fresh infections

The number of those testing positive for COVID-19 climbed to nearly 7,000 and of active cases to nearly 50,000 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

A total of 6,984 persons tested positive in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 9,47,129, and 49,985 persons are under treatment, either at home or at health facilities, health officials said. Among the newly infected was a passenger who arrived from the United Arab Emirates and 24 persons who arrived from other States by road and one who returned from West Bengal by flight.

With the discharge of 3,289 persons after treatment, the number of persons cured has gone up to 8,84,199, according to the bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The Health Department said 18 persons died of the infection in the past several hours. Eight deaths occurred at private hospitals and 10 at government facilities. The toll has gone up to 12,945.

In Chennai district, 2,482 persons tested positive, 853 persons were discharged and 18,673 persons are undergoing treatment. The district recorded five deaths.

In the neighbouring Chengalpattu, 771 persons tested positive and 310 persons were discharged. The district recorded three deaths. Except for Ariyalur, 9, and Perambalur, 3, the number of cases was high in all other districts.

Coimbatore recorded 504 fresh cases, Kancheepuram, 204, Madurai, 254, Thanjavur, 214, Tirunelveli, 220, and Tiruvallur, 285.

While two persons who died had no pre-existing conditions, 16 others had co-morbidities.

A 56-year-old man from Tirunelveli tested positive on April 8, and was admitted the same day to a private hospital with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. He died on April 11, and the hospital authorities cited acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia as the causes of death.

Among those who died owing to pre-existing conditions was a 40-year-old diabetic woman from Chengalpattu, who tested positive on April 7. She was admitted a day earlier to a private hospital with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing. She died on Monday of COVID-19 pneumonia.

40.99 lakh vaccinated

A total of 1,55,325 persons were vaccinated in the State on Tuesday. Among them were 87,466 beneficiaries aged 45-60 and 56,584 beneficiaries aged above 60. As many as 4,375 healthcare workers and 6,900 frontline workers were also vaccinated. Thus far, the State has held 1,55,090 sessions at which 40,99,330 persons have been vaccinated. Among them are 6,87,794 healthcare workers; 6,74,196 frontline workers; 13,52,945 beneficiaries who are in the age group of 45-60; and 13,84,395 persons aged above 60.

On Tuesday, the government held 3,676 sessions for Covishield and 520 sessions for Covaxin, according to the daily report from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.