State reports 454 fresh cases; six more persons succumb to infection

Tally at 8,46,480; Chennai accounts for 147 new cases

As many as 454 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking its tally to 8,46,480.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 147. A total of 38 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore, while Tiruvallur saw 35 cases and Chengalpattu 33. There were 26 cases in Kancheepuram and 20 in Erode. Among other districts, Kallakurichi recorded no new case, while four other districts — Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Theni — reported one each.

Three returnees — one each from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — were among those who contracted the infection.

Six more persons succumbed to the infection. While four of the deceased died in private hospitals, two died in government facilities, taking the toll to 12,438. Of the deaths, Kancheepuram recorded two, while Chennai, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar saw one each.

One of the deceased, a 60-year-old man from Tiruppur, did not have co-morbidities. He was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore on February 12, with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for three days, and died on February 16 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A 62-year-old woman from Kancheepuram died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on the same day of admission on February 14 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and septic shock. She had diabetes and systemic hypertension.

A total of 462 persons were discharged after treatment across the State.

Till date, a total of 8,29,850 persons have been discharged. The State accounts for 4,192 active cases, of which 1,604 are in Chennai, 417 in Coimbatore and 314 in Chengalpattu. In the last 24 hours, 52,350 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 1,69,16,170.

The number of healthcare workers and frontline staff vaccinated in the State crossed three lakh on Wednesday as 19,097 more persons received the vaccines.

So far, 3,09,143 persons have been vaccinated — 2,53,090 healthcare workers, 33,414 frontline staff and 22,639 police personnel. Of the 19,097 persons, 12,902 were healthcare workers. A total of 3,471 frontline workers and 2,724 police personnel were also vaccinated.