State records 5,995 fresh infections

CHENNAI

21 August 2020 23:59 IST

Total number of samples tested crosses 40 lakh in T.N.; 1,282 persons test positive in Chennai

Another 5,995 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Chennai saw a marginal increase in its daily count, as 1,282 persons tested positive for the infection in the city.

This took the State’s tally to 3,67,430. Another 5,764 persons were discharged, taking the total number of persons discharged so far to 3,07,677. The State’s toll climbed to 6,340, with another 101 persons, including a teenager and two centenarians, succumbing to the infection.

Among the deceased was a 13-year-old boy from Sivaganga who was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on August 7. He died on August 19 due to pancytopenia, TB lymphadenitis and COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

A 100-year-old woman from Chennai had coronary artery disease, systemic hypertension, chronic kidney disease, old pulmonary tuberculosis and hypothyroidism and was admitted to a private hospital on August 19 with complaints of breathing difficulty for a day. She died the next day due to left ventricular failure and COVID-19. A 104-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on August 16 and died on August 19 due to respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Of the 101 deceased, 23 persons died in Chennai, six in Salem and four each in Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore.

Chennai’s neighbouring districts continued to record a surge in cases. There were 430 cases in Chengalpattu, 369 in Tiruvallur and 220 in Kancheepuram. A total of 395 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore, while 267 persons tested positive for the infection in Salem.

Among the other northern districts, Cuddalore recorded 242 cases, while Vellore and Ranipet saw 197 and 178 cases respectively. Villupuram had 128 cases, while Tirupattur’s daily count touched 100.

In the southern part of the State, cases dipped in Madurai (86) and Virudhunagar (50), while Tirunelveli had 163 cases and Kanniyakumari 153. There were 128 cases in Dindigul, 127 in Thoothukudi, 122 in Theni and 107 in Ramanathapuram.

Among other districts, Tiruchi had 110 cases and Thanjavur 100.

The total number of samples tested crossed 40 lakh in the State. In the last 24 hours, 74,344 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested to 40,62,943.