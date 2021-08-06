State records 1,997 fresh infections, 33 fatalities

CHENNAI

06 August 2021 01:07 IST

Coimbatore, Erode, Chennai, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu record most number of cases

A total of 1,997 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the tally to 25,69,398.

Six districts, including Coimbatore, Erode, Chennai, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, had the most number of cases. In Coimbatore, 220 new cases were recorded, and 161 people tested positive for the infection in Erode. There were 196 fresh cases in Chennai, 130 in Chengalpattu, 119 in Thanjavur and 106 in Tiruvallur.

Active cases

As many as 1,943 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 25,15,030.

As of date 20,138 people are undergoing treatment either at home or in health facilities, including 1,887 in Chennai.

The State recorded 33 deaths, including five at private hospitals and 28 at government ones. A total of 34,230 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Tiruppur district witnessed the highest number of daily deaths, with five people succumbing to the infection. Chennai and Salem recorded four deaths each. Coimbatore and Thanjavur recorded three deaths each.

Nine of those whose deaths were reported on Thursday had no pre-existing health condition, while 24 had co-morbidities.

The Health Department included five deferred reconciled death reports from Salem and Tiruppur, pertaining to May.

2.26 crore vaccinated

Till date, 2.26 crore people in the State have received vaccines to protect them against COVID-19.

In 4,42,441 sessions held to administer Covishield and Covaxin, a total of 8,70,090 healthcare workers, 11,47,768 frontline workers, 92,32,890 people in the 18 to 44 age group and 73,70,886 people with co-morbidities in the 45 to 60 age bracket have been vaccinated.

As many as 39,79,578 senior citizens have also been inoculated, taking the vaccination coverage in the State to 2,26,01,212.

According to the daily update provided by the Directorate of Public Health, since May 1, when private COVID-9 vaccination centres began functioning, 16,34,959 doses of vaccines have been administered.