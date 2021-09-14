State records 1,580 new cases

CHENNAI

14 September 2021 01:08 IST

Coimbatore leads the table with 204 cases, followed by 185 in Chennai

The daily tally of new COVID-19 cases fell below the 1,600-mark in Tamil Nadu on Monday. A total of 1,580 people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the State’s tally to 26,35,419.

A number of districts saw the daily cases fall marginally. In Coimbatore, 204 people tested positive followed by Chennai, where 185 tested positive. Erode’s daily infections fell from 160 to 137.

There were 109 cases in Thanjavur and 105 cases in Chengalpattu. The remaining 33 districts recorded fewer than 100 cases each. Among them, Tiruppur recorded 84 cases while there were 68 cases in Tiruvallur, 55 in Salem and 50 in Namakkal.

Advertising

Advertising

Another 22 persons died of the infection, taking the toll to 35,190. There were no fatalities in 28 districts, including Coimbatore. There were six deaths in Chennai, four in Thanjavur and two each in Chengalpattu, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruppur.

Among the deceased was a 39-year-old man from Kancheepuram who had chronic kidney disease. He was admitted to Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on September 8 and died on September 11 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 1,509 people were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries to 25,83,707. At present, 16,522 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in the State. This included 2,192 people in Coimbatore, 1,752 in Chennai, 1,269 in Erode and 1,120 persons in Chengalpattu.

On Monday, 1,53,584 samples were tested in the State. So far, 4,43,74,784 samples have been tested.

Two private laboratories — Bose Clinical Laboratory, Dindigul, and Vels Medical College and Hospital, Tiruvallur — were approved for COVID-19 testing.

There are now 297 testing facilities in the government and private sector in the State.

2.31 lakh doses given

Another 2,31,225 people were inoculated against COVID-19 in the State on Monday. This took the coverage of government vaccination centres so far to 3,82,51,062, while that of private centres stood at 23,06,372.

Of the 2,31,225 people, 1,42,910 were in the age 18-44 age group and 67,717 in the 45-59 age group.