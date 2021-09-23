State logs 1,682 fresh infections

CHENNAI

23 September 2021 02:26 IST

21 people die; 194 test positive in Chennai; Tamil Nadu’s tally touches 26,50,370

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 1,682 fresh infections, taking its tally to 26,50,370. Chennai’s daily case count fell marginally, as 194 people tested positive.

Coimbatore topped the table with 235 cases. Erode (130), Chengalpattu (110) and Tiruppur (101) followed in terms of case count. Six districts — Dindigul (7), Perambalur (4), Ramanathapuram (2), Tenkasi (5), Theni (5) and Virudhunagar (9) — reported under 10 cases each.

At present, 17,027 people are under treatment in the State. Of them, 2,068 people are in Chennai.

As many as 1,627 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 25,97,943.

With 21 more people succumbing to the infection — six deaths in private hospitals and 15 in government facilities — the toll rose to 35,400.

Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thanjavur recorded three deaths each, while Erode, Ranipet and Tiruvarur logged two each. Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruchi recorded one fatality each.

Among the deceased was a 45-year-old man from Erode, who had no co-morbidity. He was admitted to the Erode Medical College Hospital, Perundurai, September 15. He tested positive the next day and died on September 20 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Two more private labs in Coimbatore have been approved for testing. With this, the State now has 300 testing facilities — 69 in the government sector and 231 private laboratories.

As many as 1,51,802 samples were tested. So far, 4,48,52,048 people have been tested.

The government is expecting nearly eight lakh doses of vaccines to arrive on Thursday. While the State will receive 50,000 doses of Covaxin, two consignments of Covishield are also expected. On Wednesday, 66,214 doses were administered in 912 sessions.