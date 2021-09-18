State logs 1,669 fresh COVID-19 infections and 17 more deaths

CHENNAI

18 September 2021 00:30 IST

25 districts record no fatality; after three days, Chennai reports under 200 cases; 3,10,428 people inoculated

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,669 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Twenty-five of the 38 districts did not report deaths due to COVID-19.

Chennai, after three days, reported under 200 fresh infections — 196 people tested positive, taking the city’s tally to 5,47,268. Coimbatore led the table with 205 cases. There were 132 cases in Erode, 115 in Chengalpattu and 110 in Thanjavur. In Tiruppur, 97 people tested positive, while cases rose marginally from 56 to 72 in Namakkal. There were 63 cases in Salem and 57 in Tiruvallur.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 26,42,030. Of the 17 deaths reported in the State, Chennai logged three, while there were two each in Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

Among the deceased was a 32-year-old woman from Ariyalur, who did not have co-morbidities. She was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on August 20 and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on September 16.

At present, 16,843 people are under treatment. With another 1,565 people discharged after treatment, the total figure stood at 25,89,899.

In the last 24 hours, 1,56,804 samples were tested, taking the total count to 4,49,88,345.

As many as 3,10,428 people, including 1,90,392 in the 18-44 age group and 90,190 people aged 45-59, were vaccinated.

With this, the total coverage at government centres stood at 3,94,77,680.

With the next mega vaccination camp all set to be held on September 19, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the State had not received vaccine supply as expected.

Last time, 29 lakh doses were available. The State, as on Friday morning, had 20 lakh doses, and after utilisation for two days, would have about 12-13 lakh doses for the camp, he said.