State govt. can seek more clarity on CAA, says BJP

CHENNAI

29 February 2020 01:28 IST

Ban sought on anti-CAA protests across the State

With Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently stating that adopting a resolution in the Assembly against the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) was under the government’s consideration, State BJP leader L. Ganesan on Friday said if the State had any doubts on the issue, it could seek clarifications from the Centre.

The BJP on Friday organised rallies in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in different parts of the State, including Chennai.

“I heard that the State government has decided to seek clarifications. Let it seek and get it cleared and then decide,” Mr. Ganesan told journalists after he led a party delegation to submit a representation to Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam seeking a ban on anti-CAA protests in the State. “But, none in India has the right to say that the CAA cannot be implemented,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that “evil forces” were attempting to instigate riots in a State that was otherwise peaceful. Mr. Ganesan claimed that the DMK was insulting Hinduism and Hindu gods.

Asked how a ban on protests could be sought in a democracy, he said the protesters should not instigate violence. Asked about actor Rajinikanth’s criticism of the Home Ministry for the handling of Delhi riots, he said the Centre would investigate it.

The BJP leader alleged that the DMK, its allies, “anti-social, anti-national elements and certain Islamist terrorist organisations are engaged in spreading falsehood about CAA with the sole intention of fomenting violence.”

They were making women and children to take part in these protests although the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister had assured people that no Indian citizen would be affected by the legislation, he added.